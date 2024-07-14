Paknaan residents to move to permanent housing

RESIDENTS of the temporary relocation site “Ganghaan sa Paknaan” will soon be moved to permanent housing as part of the six socialized housing units in Mandaue City.

This was announced by Mayor Jonas Cortes on Friday, July 12, while having breakfast with the residents ahead of his 57th birthday on July 20.

Out of 200 families displaced from Sitio Pagatpatan in Barangay Paknaan due to safety risks from their former homes along the Butuanon River, around 180 are now living in Ganghaan, and efforts are ongoing to relocate the remaining 20 families.

The date for the permanent relocation is yet to be announced.

Cortes, along with affected communities, provided temporary relocation to Zone Ahos, Paknaan, in compliance with the Urban Development and Housing Act. This arrangement is temporary, pending the development of their permanent relocation.

This initiative also led to the improvement of the Butuanon River, benefiting many residents of Mandaue and Cebu, without infringing on the rights of those displaced from Pagatpatan and other high-risk areas.

Relocation sites

Other identified relocation sites in the city are the lots located in Barangays Subangdaku, Guizo, Cambaro, Opao, and Looc. The first site, Tipolo Residences, is a mid-rise socialized housing building in Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tipolo.

Cortes pointed out that families in Ganghaan used to live in a danger zone where their safety was at risk whenever the water level of the Butuanon River rose during heavy rains. These families were also severely affected by massive flooding in 2022 when the river overflowed.

The relocation of the 200 families was also necessitated by the implementation of a “relief channel” project. This channel (a manmade canal) allows water from the Butuanon River to flow freely to Cansaga Bay and the Mactan Channel, mitigating the risk of future flooding.

The creation of the relief channel was done after placing Mandaue City under a state of calamity in September 2022, aimed at preventing further flooding, according to Cortes.

Cortes discussed with officials of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) the flooding that affected 14 barangays after the Butuanon River overflowed on Sept. 9, 2022.

The CDRRMC recommended that the City Council declare a state of calamity to access calamity funds and provide immediate aid to affected families, helping them rebuild their homes in safer locations. The City Council approved this recommendation during its regular session on Sept. 12, 2022.

The relief channel diverts water from the main channel during significant water level rises, reducing the flood risk in nearby communities. Two months later, the flood mitigation project commenced but was halted when it was 95 percent complete due to residents’ complaints. By then, 180 out of the 200 affected families had been relocated to safer areas in Paknaan.

Cortes emphasized that these families will be prioritized for accommodation in the city’s relocation sites for the urban poor. Six potential relocation sites have been identified within the city. Currently, one of six mid-rise buildings being constructed is nearing completion, which is the Tipolo Residences. / CAV