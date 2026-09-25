Pako: A Filipino taste of the wild

In wet markets in the upland provinces and across the Philippines, bundles of pako or vegetable fern are tied with plastic twine or dried banana fiber. Unlike kangkong (water spinach) or pechay (snow cabbage), pako is largely foraged rather than farmed, thriving along shaded riverbanks, irrigation canals and damp streams.

Prepared as ensaladang pako, the wild fern is a classic side dish for fried fish, inasal and grilled meats. Its crisp texture and bright acidity balance richer mains, making it a refreshing companion to the Filipino meal.

This supporting role reflects an established principle in Philippine dining culture. In “Kulinarya: A Guidebook to Philippine Cuisine,” Glenda Barretto, Margarita Forés, Conrad Calalang, Jessie Sincioco, Myrna Segismundo and Claude Tayag describe Filipino vegetables and salads as accompaniments to viands.

“Filipino vegetables and salads are not courses in themselves but side dishes to accompany viands. Salads are based on plants such as pakô, or fiddlehead fern, sayote or the Mexican chayote, talong, the thin Filipino eggplant, okra and kangkong, water spinach or ‘swamp cabbage’, as the Americans called it.”

The book also noted that.

“Vegetables are rarely served raw. Traditional Filipino vegetable dishes are not truly vegetarian because bits of meat or seafood are always added, as well as fish sauce, fish paste or shrimp paste.”

Ensaladang pako sits at that intersection. It is eaten alongside substantial viands, softened by a quick blanch instead of served entirely raw, and seasoned with cured elements that bridge plain greens and savory table fare.

Analyses of Pako have identified fiber, minerals and phytochemical compounds associated with antioxidant activity. However, these findings come primarily from laboratory and compositional studies. Human clinical evidence on the health effects of eating ensaladang pako remains lacking.

Sourcing and preparation

The primary challenge with fresh pako is separating the tender shoots from the woody base. Vendors may sell the entire frond, but only the upper four to six inches, including the coiled fiddleheads, are edible.

Market cooks often avoid knives, snapping the stalks by hand from the tip downward. A clean snap signals tenderness. If the stalk bends or resists, the lower portion is likely too fibrous and should be discarded.

Because pako grows in moist areas near streams, rivers and rice paddies, the shoots must be washed thoroughly to remove dirt, grit and other debris. Harvesters should also be able to identify the plant correctly and avoid collecting it from polluted waterways.

Reflecting the practice highlighted in Kulinarya, where greens are rarely eaten raw, cooks commonly blanch the cleaned shoots. The ferns are submerged in boiling salted water for 15 to 20 seconds, then plunged immediately into an ice-water bath. This preserves their green color and crisp texture while reducing raw astringency.

For safety, pako should come from clean, clearly identified sources. Shoots collected near visibly polluted water, sewage outflows, industrial sites or areas recently affected by flooding should be avoided.

Ingredients and assembly

The dish relies on a wet-market pantry centered on blanched, drained greens. Ripe tomatoes, chopped or cut into wedges, add acidity and moisture, while thinly sliced red onions contribute sharpness.

Instead of the meat scraps or bagoong frequently added to cooked vegetable dishes, ensaladang pako often gets its savory depth from sliced or crumbled salted duck eggs, or itlog na maalat. The rich, oily yolk clings to the fronds, supplying fat and brine to round out the salad.

The ingredients come together with a simple local vinaigrette made from coconut sap vinegar or cane vinegar. The dressing is seasoned with rock salt, freshly cracked black pepper and a small pinch of sugar to temper the acidity. Some versions add finely minced ginger or calamansi juice.

The dressing should be tossed with the ferns just before serving. This keeps the salad crisp and prevents the acid from softening the greens too quickly. Other regional versions may include bagoong, flaked fish or additional herbs, depending on local taste and availability.

Ecological realities

Because pako grows in moist freshwater environments, its availability is closely tied to the condition of rural waterways. Agricultural runoff, siltation and other forms of pollution can reduce the number of suitable harvesting areas and force pickers to travel farther upstream.

The plant’s continued presence, however, should not be treated as proof that a riverbank is safe or pesticide-free. A stream may support pako while still carrying contaminants that are not visible to the eye. Clean sourcing, correct identification and thorough washing remain essential.

Sustainable foraging also requires care. Harvesters should take only young, tender fronds, avoid damaging the plant’s rhizome and leave enough growth for regeneration.

For generations, pako has moved quietly from shaded waterways to wet-market stalls and family tables. In ensaladang pako, its grassy flavor, gentle bitterness and satisfying crunch become a reminder that some of the country’s most distinctive vegetables are rooted not in formal farms, but in local knowledge of the landscape.