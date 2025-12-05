PAL adds first of 5 new A320s

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines has taken delivery of the first of five additional Airbus A320s to expand its domestic network ahead of the peak travel season.

A second unit will arrive before end-2025, with three more coming in 2026.

The 180-seat jets will allow the flag carrier to add frequencies and improve links between major hubs and regional destinations.

President of PAL Express Rabbi Vincent Ang said the fleet buildup supports efforts to boost on-time performance and enhance reliability.

The new aircraft brings PAL's systemwide fleet to 80, including 16 A320s serving key domestic routes.