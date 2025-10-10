PAL airlifts 20 tons of aid for quake-hit Cebu

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL), in coordination with the Lucio Tan Group, government agencies, and private partners, has airlifted nearly 20 tons of humanitarian cargo to support residents affected by the recent earthquake in Cebu.

The Lucio Tan Group and Asia Brewery Corp. donated 3,000 three-liter water containers weighing 19 tons, while the Philippine Red Cross provided 654 kilos of hygiene and psychosocial kits.

The PAL Foundation, the airline’s corporate social responsibility arm, coordinated the logistics with PAL Cargo teams in Manila and Cebu.

PAL said it will continue to assist affected communities through humanitarian missions alongside its regular flight operations.