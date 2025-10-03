PAL Aviation School sends first batch of pilot trainees

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) Aviation School has deployed 14 cadet pilots to Australia as part of its relaunch earlier this year in partnership with Australia-based Airways Aviation, a move seen as critical to supporting the flag carrier’s fleet expansion.

In a statement sent, the AO Class 2025 Alpha group departed for the Gold Coast, where they will undergo advanced flight training at Airways Aviation’s campus after completing their initial coursework in the Philippines. A send-off ceremony was held on Sept. 28, 2025, at the Lucio K. Tan, Jr. Center, attended by PAL officials and the trainees’ families.

“Through the halls of the PAL Aviation School pass the best and brightest pilots who uphold discipline, professionalism and commitment to duty,” said Capt. Roland Narciso, PAL senior vice president for operations. “Our partnership with Airways Aviation ensures we continue to equip future aviators with world-class training and access to state-of-the-art facilities.”

The PAL Aviation School, established in the early 1960s, has trained over a thousand pilots and is considered a key pipeline for the local aviation industry. Its revival under the Airways Aviation collaboration aims to strengthen the airline’s training capacity amid rising demand for flight crew globally.

PAL is ramping up its fleet over the next three years.

The airline expects delivery of nine Airbus A350-1000 aircraft between 2025 and 2028, with the first jet arriving by the year end. Thirteen Airbus A321neo aircraft are also scheduled for phased delivery starting in 2026.

Industry analysts say airlines across Asia are boosting training programs to address a looming shortage of pilots, with carriers in the region projected to account for nearly 40 percent of new aircraft deliveries worldwide over the next two decades.

For PAL, the partnership with Airways Aviation marks a renewed investment in building talent to match its fleet expansion and international growth strategy. / KOC