PAL clinches 10th place in consumer survey

PHILIPPINE Airlines emerged as one of the country’s top 50 consumer brands in a survey conducted by Marketing Communications firms Campaign360 and Milieu Insight.

PAL placed 10th in the Philippine component of the Southeast Asia survey, and is also the only travel brand in the top 10 scoring high on quality of services, buying experience, customer service and trustworthiness.

Over 10,000 online interviews were conducted in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam combined, tracking more than 1,200 brands from 11 sectors.

Brands were ranked on nine key attributes, namely: awareness, purchase, quality, buying experience, customer service, trustworthiness, innovation, brand touchpoints (ease of use across all digital and offline brand interactions), and advocacy (degree of recommendation).

The Philippines’ ‘top 10’ are: Samsung, Shopee, Jollibee, Watsons, GCash, Lazada, McDonald’s, Netflix, Apple and Philippine Airlines.

PAL president and chief operating officer Capt. Stanley K. Ng. said the airline is “elated by this recognition as one of Southeast Asia’s most loved brands. We are inspired to work even harder and serve even better.” / PR