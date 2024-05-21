PAL enters wet-lease deal with Wamos air effective June

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) has entered into a temporary wet-lease agreement with Wamos Air, one of Europe’s leading charter and wet-lease carriers.

This agreement aims to ensure PAL’s effective fleet management and operational resilience during the upcoming peak travel period. This temporary agreement will take effect on June 1, 2024.

In a wet lease arrangement, the lessor provides aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance to another airline for a specified period.

PAL is leasing two Airbus A330-200s with a dual-class configuration, to operate its Manila- Sydney-Manila and Manila-Melbourne-Manila flights for a five-month period.

Passengers will receive comparable amenities to PAL’s A330 and will receive the same on-ground and inflight services available on a PAL flight.

Moreover, PAL cabin crew members will be on board to ensure the delivery of PAL’s trademark brand of service.

Wamos Air is certified by the International Air Transport Association’s Operational Safety Audit, and has completed wet-lease operations for over 50 airlines globally Philippine Airlines operates daily flights to Sydney and five times weekly services to Melbourne. / PR