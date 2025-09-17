PAL grows Cebu hub network

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will launch its Cebu–Calbayog route on Oct. 26, 2025, with four weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

PAL Express president Rabbi Vincent Ang said the new service strengthens Cebu’s role as a regional hub, giving Eastern Visayas travelers direct access to the Visayas and Mindanao while boosting tourism and trade.

PAL is also expanding flights to popular destinations, raising Cebu–Siargao and Cebu–Busuanga (Coron) services to three times daily. Other routes will see added frequencies, including Cebu–Bacolod (18 weekly from 14), Cebu–Butuan (11 from seven), Cebu–Cotabato (three from two), Cebu–Ozamiz (four from three) and Cebu–Tacloban (14 from 11).

“These enhancements reflect our commitment to invest in Cebu as a true gateway to the Visayas, Mindanao, and beyond,” Ang said.

PAL also connects Cebu to Ho Chi Minh, Seoul, Tokyo and Osaka. / KOC