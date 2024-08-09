PAL logs $122M net income from Jan to June

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) rounds out the first half of 2024 with a higher volume of passengers, cargo and ancillary services, generating US$1.6 Billion in total consolidated revenues.

The flag carrier expanded flights by 11 percent and carried 7.9 million passengers across its international and domestic network, 13 percent more passengers vs. the first half of 2023.

PAL’s expansion aligns with an overall growth in air travel, with Manila’s NAIA showing a 13 percent growth in passenger volume.

PAL also reported that its Mabuhay Miles lifestyle program has reached a new milestone and has grown to six million members.

Overall, PAL announced a net income of US$122 million and an operating income of $182 million in the first six months, in line with expectations amid a normalizing market environment versus the travel demand surges of 2023.

Capital expenditures increased to $157 million mostly for aircraft purchases, maintenance and cabin upgrades to reinforce operational integrity and a well-differentiated quality service for the airline’s customers. / PR