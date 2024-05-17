PAL, Openliners partner for eco-friendly flying

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) became the first Asian airline to adopt SkyBreathe® OnBoard to increase fuel savings live from the flight deck.
The airline announced its partnership with OpenAirlines, the leading provider of fuel management solutions for airlines to integrate SkyBreathe® OnBoard into its operations.
SkyBreathe® OnBoard is a user-friendly digital solution that uses advanced algorithms based on the world’s largest fuel-efficiency database and real-time data to provide live assistance on fuel-saving initiatives in the cockpit.
The solution is part of the SkyBreathe® eco-flying platform, the leading fuel management software today used by 66 airlines worldwide to reduce CO2 emissions and increase efficiency and savings.
SkyBreathe® OnBoard is designed to engage pilots and achieve additional fuel savings on the go. / PR