PAL opens more local destinations from Cebu

THE national flag carrier of the Philippines, Philippine Airlines (PAL), officially expanded its Cebu hub to offer more flights and destinations around the country.

PAL’s Cebu hub is mounting flights to Laoag as the gateway to Ilocos Norte, which is home to unique natural rock formations, sand dunes and centuries-old stone churches that preserve the province’s rich history. Through this newly opened direct route, travelers will now also have easier and faster access to cultural heritage sites and local flavors in the entire Ilocos region — all starting from the vibrant heart of Cebu.

Beyond the pioneering new route to Laoag, PAL will also restore flights going to General Santos, Legazpi (Daraga) and Ozamiz from Cebu. PAL’s comeback on these three prime routes offers travelers a gateway to unforgettable adventures and the chance to uncover the Philippines’ hidden gems.

General Santos, the “Tuna Capital of the Philippines,” lures you with its bountiful aquatic treasures and rich seafood experiences. PAL’s direct Cebu-GenSan flights make it easy to explore waterfalls, relax on pristine beaches and dive into nearby South Cotabato’s serene surroundings and rich culture.

In Legazpi, the iconic Mayon Volcano is the star attraction, accompanied by historic landmarks and Bicol Express, a culinary gem that exemplifies the bold and spicy flavors of the Bicol Region. Beyond culinary delights, PAL offers efficiency and an enjoyable travel experience through its nonstop flights from Cebu to Legazpi, via the new Bicol International Airport in Daraga, Albay.

Rounding up the list of new gateways, Ozamiz City is home to abundant natural parks, diverse cuisines and an extensive colonial heritage. Indulge and explore the gateway of Misamis Occidental through PAL’s direct flights from Mactan-Cebu, offering travelers a seamless and enriching journey to these remarkable attractions, enhancing their travel experience with accessibility and awesome choices.

Travelers can book their next journey from Cebu to Laoag, General Santos, Legazpi (Daraga) and Ozamiz for the travel period beginning Dec. 15, 2023.