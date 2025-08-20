PAL opens more routes to Siargao via Clark, Cebu

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) has expanded flight options to Siargao through Clark and Cebu, a move seen to boost tourism and economic activity in the island.

The new routes complement the flag carrier’s direct Manila-Siargao flights, giving travelers from Luzon and the Visayas more convenient access to the surf and leis-

ure destination.

“Granting Siargao alternative air connections via Clark and Cebu addresses the appeal for air access and encourages local tourism and economic activity,” said PAL Express president Rabbi Ang.

Clark International Airport provides easier access for passengers from Northern and Central Luzon, while Cebu serves as a hub for travelers from the Visayas and Mindanao. Both offer smoother connections for tourists and returning residents headed to the island. / KOC