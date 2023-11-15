PAL, Singapore Airlines signs new codeshare partnership

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a new codeshare partnership agreement, which will allow the airlines to enhance flight options for their customers traveling between the Philippines and Singapore, as well as to other domestic and international destinations via their respective hubs.

The codeshare agreement will start on SIA’s and PAL’s flights between Singapore and Manila, the Philippines, by the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

SIA will also codeshare on PAL’s flights from Manila to 27 destinations within the Philippines, while PAL will codeshare on SIA’s flights to six destinations in Europe — Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, Rome and Zurich.

These European codeshare sectors will be rolled out progressively across PAL and SIA sales channels, including philippineairlines.com and singaporeair.com, as well as travel agents over the coming weeks.