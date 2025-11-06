PAL, Southwest ink interline deal

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) has partnered with US carrier Southwest Airlines Co. to offer single-ticket itineraries for transoceanic travelers, expanding connectivity between the Philippines and the United States.

The interline deal links Southwest’s network of airports with PAL destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East through shared gateways in Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Honolulu.

“Our interline partnership with Southwest enables seamless connections and greater flexibility,” said PAL vice president Christoph Gaertner.

Southwest chief operating officer Andrew Watterson said the tie-up broadens the reach for both carriers, especially across Hawaii and California. / KOC