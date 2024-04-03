PAL to fly Manila-Seattle

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) will launch nonstop flights between Manila and Seattle on Oct. 2, 2024. PAL is the first carrier to link the Philippines and the U.S.

Pacific Northwest region with direct flights that will help stimulate business and leisure travel of U.S. residents to the Philippines.

The Philippine flag carrier will also serve the growing number of Filipinos visiting family and friends in Washington and Oregon, which are home to more than 240,000 Filipino Americans.

The PAL Manila-Seattle-Manila services will initially operate three times weekly, every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with departures at 10:40 p.m. local time from Manila’s Terminal 1, and at 11:40 p.m. local time from Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

Seattle is PAL’s eighth destination in North America.

The Philippine carrier already operates 46 weekly flights to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York, Toronto, Honolulu and Guam.

PAL will deploy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to perform the Seattle services, with full-flat seats in Business Class and PAL’s hallmark inflight service featuring Filipino and Western meal specialties.

PAL recently acquired an additional 777-300ER aircraft as a first step towards renewing its long-haul fleet. Nine brand-new Airbus A350-1000s are slated to be delivered starting in the fourth quarter of 2025. / PR