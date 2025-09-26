PAL to launch Cebu–Guam flights in December

FLAG-CARRIER Philippine Airlines announced Friday, September 26, 2025, that it will launch nonstop Cebu–Guam flights starting December 16, 2025, marking the only direct link between the two destinations and complementing its daily Manila–Guam service.

The thrice-weekly flights reinforce Cebu’s position as an international gateway and strengthen PAL’s network in the US Pacific territory, home to a large Filipino community.

Flights from Cebu will depart every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:40 p.m., arriving in Guam at 3:25 a.m.

Return services leave Guam every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 5:15 a.m., arriving in Cebu at 6:50 a.m.

The route will be operated using Airbus A321ceo aircraft. (KOC)