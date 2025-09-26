PAL to launch Cebu–Guam route in December

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines announced today it will launch nonstop Cebu–Guam flights starting Dec. 16, 2025, marking the only direct link between the two destinations and complementing its daily Manila–Guam service.

The thrice-weekly flights reinforce Cebu’s position as an international gateway and strengthen PAL’s network in the US Pacific territory, home to a large

Filipino community.

Flights from Cebu will depart every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:40 p.m., arriving in Guam at 3:25 a.m. Return services leave Guam every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 5:15 a.m., arriving in Cebu at 6:50 a.m. The route will be operated using Airbus A321ceo aircraft.

“This new service enhances Cebu’s role as a strategic gateway to international markets, while providing Guam’s large Filipino community and travelers from the US Pacific territory direct access to the Visayas and Mindanao regions,” PAL president Richard Nuttall said.

Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Aboitiz Infracapital Cebu Airport Corp., said the route brings back direct US flights from Cebu, boosting connectivity, tourism and trade flows.

The expansion is part of PAL’s push to grow its regional hub outside Manila. From Cebu, PAL already flies direct to Ho Chi Minh, Incheon, Narita and Osaka, along with key domestic destinations across the Visayas and Mindanao.

Guam, where nearly 30 percent of the population is of Filipino descent, remains a vital link in PAL’s US network, which includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Seattle and Honolulu. PAL first served Guam in 1946 as part of its pioneering trans-Pacific service. / KOC