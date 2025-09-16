PAL Tops Asia Pacific for On-Time Flights

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) has been named the most punctual carrier in Asia Pacific for August 2025, posting an 89.37 percent On-Time Performance, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The rating surpassed the regional top 10 average of 80.83 percent. Cirium defines on-time arrivals as those reaching the gate within 15 minutes of schedule.

PAL previously secured the top spot in April 2025 and placed second in January 2025 and October 2024.

The flag carrier said operational efficiency and collaboration with aviation partners underpin its punctuality drive, which it sees as key to reliability and customer satisfaction.