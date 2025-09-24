PAL upgrades A321ceo fleet with new cabins to boost regional service

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) has begun rolling out refurbished Airbus A321ceo aircraft, its regional workhorse for routes across Asean, Greater China, Japan, South Korea and Guam, to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

The first upgraded jet, RP-C9905, was retrofitted at Lufthansa Technik Philippines in Manila as part of a program covering all 18 A321ceos from 2025 to 2027.

The dual-class cabin seats 194 passengers, featuring Collins Pinnacle seats in economy — manufactured in Batangas by Filipino workers — and upgraded business class seats with more space, in-seat power, and 13.3-inch entertainment screens. Economy seats include 10.1-inch screens and USB charging ports.

“This program reflects PAL’s vision of world-class excellence and heartfelt care, highlighting the craftsmanship of Filipino workers,” said PAL vice president for Marketing Alvin Miranda.

The reconfigured aircraft will initially serve Tokyo, Osaka, Jakarta, Bali and Guam, with more Asian destinations to follow next year. / KOC