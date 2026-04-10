Palace defends ‘Safer Cities’ initiative

MALACAÑANG has come to the defense of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday, April 10, 2026, following criticisms against the agency’s Safer Cities Initiative.

Disputing claims that the initiative is “anti-poor,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the program, initially piloted in Metro Manila, is intended to enhance public safety and instill discipline among minors.

“Unang-una po, ito ay matagal nang mga ordinansa. Pinapatupad lamang po ng DILG (First of all, these are long-standing ordinances. They are only being implemented by the DILG),” Castro told reporters.

“Hindi po naman ibig sabihin na ang pagdidisiplina sa mga kabataan para maging mas safe sila at protected ay anti-poor na. Hindi po lahat ng pagdidisiplina ay sasabihing anti-poor. Ito po ay para sa proteksyon ng bawat Pilipino (This does not mean that disciplining the youth to make them safer and protected is anti-poor. Not all forms of discipline can be considered anti-poor. This is for the protection of every Filipino),” she added.

The Safer Cities initiative enforces measures under local ordinances and special laws, including a 10 p.m. curfew for minors, restrictions on public drinking, and prohibitions on late-night videoke sessions.

The program has drawn criticism from some groups, including the Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan, over its potential impact on the youth.

It has been described as “anti-poor” and “prone to abuse,” with concerns raised about possible profiling and harassment of young people.

In defending the initiative, Castro cited complaints from parents about minor children who refuse to go home early and are difficult to discipline.

She also assured the public that the measures would be implemented with respect for human rights.

“Sa lahat ng nang-aabuso, ngayon pa lang po, isumbong niyo po agad para maproteksyonan ang mga inaabuso at mapanagot ang mga awtoridad na umaabuso sa kanilang kapangyarihan (Report any abuse immediately so that victims can be protected and authorities who misuse their power can be held accountable),” Castro said. / PNA