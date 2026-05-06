Palace denies Marcos links to Franco Mabanta

MALACAÑANG downplayed any alleged connection between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Peanut Gallery Media Network founder Franco Mabanta following the latter’s arrest over an extortion case, instead pointing to Mabanta’s past links with former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a press briefing during the 48th Asean Summit and Related Meetings on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the International Media Center in Lapu-Lapu City, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro presented a photo posted by Mabanta himself showing him with Duterte, raising questions about his affiliations.

Castro also showed a photo of Mabanta together with Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Hindi po siya kaibigan ng Pangulo,” Castro said, referring to Mabanta. “Siguro mas nanaisin ko po kung ito ang inyong itatanong… Baka ito ang itanong ninyo kung ano ang relasyon niya sa mga Duterte.”

(He is not a friend of the President. Perhaps I would prefer if this is what you ask… Maybe you should ask what his relationship is with the Dutertes.)

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested social media personality Mabanta over an alleged extortion attempt against former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez.

According to the NBI, Mabanta allegedly attempted to extort P350 million from Romualdez in exchange for not releasing a video implicating the lawmaker in issues related to flood control through his social media network.

Castro maintained that no personal ties exist between Marcos and Mabanta.

She added that anyone accused of wrongdoing must be held accountable under the law, with proper due process. (DPC)