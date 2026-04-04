Palace, DOH debunk viral rumors: No "energy lockdown" or new Covid restrictions

MALACAÑANG and the Department of Health (DOH) moved quickly on Friday, April 3, 2026, to shut down viral social media rumors claiming the Philippines is headed for new lockdowns. Officials confirmed that stories regarding an "energy lockdown" and a new Covid-19 variant are completely false.

The "energy lockdown" hoax

The Palace addressed a widely shared post claiming an "energy lockdown" would begin on April 20. The viral message urged the public to stockpile food, water, medicines and power equipment like solar panels and rechargeable fans.

“Fake news ito (That is fake news),” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters in a text message.

While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a one-year state of national energy emergency, this was done to stabilize the sector and address global fuel disruptions — not to force a lockdown. To help the public, the government is expanding fuel subsidies for the transport sector starting Monday, April 6.

Securing the nation's fuel supply

The government is working behind the scenes to ensure electricity and fuel remain available despite tensions in the Middle East.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that Iran has agreed to allow Philippine-flagged vessels and energy sources safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi finalized this agreement during a phone call on Thursday, April 2, securing the country’s energy flow.

DOH: No "cicada variant" lockdown

The DOH also stepped in to debunk claims about a supposed "BA.3.2" or "Cicada" variant of Covid-19. Rumors suggested that the variant, allegedly spreading in the US, would trigger emergency lockdowns similar to those seen in 2020.

“The Department of Health emphasizes that there is no truth in the news circulating about an emergency lockdown in the country due to the Covid-19 Cicada Variant,” the agency stated. Health officials clarified that the Philippines remains safe from this variant and there is no reason to worry.

Stay vigilant against fake news

The DOH and Malacañang are urging the public to be careful about what they read and share online. The government reminded citizens that the country does not need to return to the strict lockdowns of the past.

To stay safe from misinformation, officials advise checking the official DOH Facebook page or following legitimate news platforms for verified announcements. Moving forward, the focus remains on keeping the economy open and the energy supply stable. / FROM PNA, SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES