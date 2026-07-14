Palace honors Eala

MANILA – Tennis star Alexandra Eala vowed to continue striving for greater success after Malacañang rolled out the red carpet on Monday, July 13, 2026, to honor her breakthrough Wimbledon run.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. conferred a Presidential Citation on Eala during a homecoming reception at the Palace, recognizing her historic campaign that made her the first Filipino to reach the Round of 16 of a Grand Slam singles tournament.

President Marcos highlighted Eala’s impact on Filipinos worldwide, saying millions followed her matches regardless of where they were.

“We’re 110 million all over the world. Everywhere around the world, we have been watching. We’ve been willing you on, and we have been so proud of you,” the President noted.

Marcos added that Eala’s consistent acknowledgment of her Filipino roots has endeared her even more to the nation.

“You never fail to remind everyone that you are a Filipina. You never fail to do that,” President Marcos added. “You always seem to give the impression that it is because you are a Filipina that you are doing so well, and we sincerely agree with you.”

Eala said the recognition only fueled her desire to achieve more for the country.

“I feel very seen. Hearing that from you, I feel like all the hard work that I’ve done is seen. All the hours that aren’t on TV are seen and validated and appreciated,” she told the crowd at the Ceremonial Hall of the presidential palace.

The 21-year-old admitted she had never been as nervous delivering a speech as she was before the President.

“I have to confess, I normally do not get nervous when I have to talk. But today is an exception. I’m pretty nervous,” she said.

More than the accolades, Eala said her Wimbledon run helped her realize the impact she has on millions of Filipinos.

“I’m so grateful that I am able to share my triumphs, most especially my recent run at Wimbledon, with the country. As we say, tagumpay nating lahat (this is our victory). I cannot begin to describe how overjoyed I am to see how my progress has been received by the Filipino people.”

She vowed to keep carrying the Philippine flag with pride wherever tennis takes her.

“Lubos kong ipinagmamalaki ang pagiging Pilipino (I take great pride in being Filipino) I carry the flag with me wherever I go,” she said.

“So I promise that I will continue to represent the Philippines in the best way that I possibly can.”

Eala captivated the tennis world during Wimbledon after stunning defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round before bowing to eventual semifinalist Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the Round of 16.

The remarkable campaign lifted the Rafa Nadal Academy graduate to a career-best No. 28 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association rankings.

For Eala, however, the Palace recognition was not a finish line but another reminder that there is still more to accomplish.

“All the hours that aren’t on TV” have been recognized, she said, and those hours will continue as she sets her sights on even greater milestones for Philippine tennis.

Senate resolution

Meanwhile, a resolution commending Eala for her historic achievements and contributions to Philippine sports has been filed in the Senate.

Senate Resolution 507, filed by Sen. Mark Villar, cited Eala’s performance at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, where she became the first Filipino to reach the Round of 16 of a Grand Slam singles tournament after defeating some of the world’s top players, including reigning Wimbledon champion and former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

In a statement on Monday, Villar said Eala’s victory “is proof that Filipino athletes are world-class.”

“Your diligence, discipline, and perseverance inspire our youth to dream big and work hard to achieve their dreams,” he said of the 21-year-old athlete.

Villar added that Eala’s achievements have showcased the talent and determination of Filipino athletes on the world stage.

“With every win by Alex, she raises the flag of the Philippines higher and shows the world the skill and determination of Filipino athletes. Above all, she reminds our youth that success is the fruit of hard work, perseverance, and determination,” Villar said.

Villar also cited Eala’s other achievements, including becoming the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam junior singles title at the 2022 US Open, the first Filipino in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam main-draw singles match, a WTA singles champion, a 2025 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, and the highest-ranked Filipino tennis player in history after reaching world No. 28. / PNA / PCO