Palace orders rollout of 10-year plan to boost PH creative industries

MALACAÑANG has directed the full implementation of a 10-year roadmap aimed at strengthening the country’s creative sector and protecting Filipino artists and cultural workers.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 103, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Oct. 7 and made public Monday, Oct. 13, the government adopted the Philippine Creative Industries Development Plan (PCIDP) 2025-2034, which outlines strategies to support industries such as music, film, design, crafts, advertising, digital media and cultural heritage.

The Philippine Creative Industries Development Council has been tasked to lead the execution of the plan and review it every three years, in accordance with Republic Act 11904 or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.

To ensure wide-scale implementation, Malacañang directed all government departments, agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned and -controlled corporations, and financial institutions to align their programs with the PCIDP.

“In accordance with their respective mandates, all departments, agencies, bureaus, and offices of the National Government … are hereby directed to support the implementation of PCIDP 2025-2034,” the circular read.

Initial funding for the plan will be sourced from existing appropriations of relevant agencies, while continued implementation will be proposed in future national budgets.

The Philippine creative economy contributes an estimated seven percent to the country’s gross domestic product and employs millions across both formal and informal sectors.

The PCIDP aims to increase global market presence for Filipino content, protect intellectual property, ensure fair compensation for creative workers and develop world-class talent and infrastructure. / PNA