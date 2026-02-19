Palace: PH ready for more Japanese partners

THE Philippines is prepared to welcome more Japanese investors and expand bilateral trade, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, citing policy alignment and improving business conditions between the two long-time allies.

Speaking at the welcome dinner for the 42nd Annual Joint Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Committees of the Philippines and Japan at the Goldenberg Mansion in Malacañang on Wednesday, Recto said conditions are “ripe” for a stronger economic partnership.

“The Philippines is ready to do more business with Japanese partners,” he said.

“You want clear rules. You want a coordinated government. And you want decisions made, without delay. That is exactly what we are working to deliver.”

Recto emphasized that the Marcos administration is focused on improving the ease of doing business, ensuring fairness and predictability for investors.

“Investors do not ask for favors, only fairness, predictability, and speed. Our answer is to make doing business in the Philippines easier, faster, and more reliable,” he said.

Bilateral trade between the Philippines and Japan reached approximately P1.27 trillion last year, with the Philippines posting a surplus.

Japan remains the country’s second-largest trading partner and top source of foreign direct investments, accounting for P42.5 billion in inflows in the first 11 months of 2025.

Recto cited major infrastructure projects, such as the Metro Manila Subway as examples of Japan’s long-standing and high-quality investment presence in

the country.

“Exhibit A of Japan being a premium brand is the Metro Manila Subway, whose reputation precedes it simply because of its Japanese provenance,” he said.

He also highlighted the Philippines’ skilled workforce and strategic location in a rapidly growing region as competitive advantages.

On tourism and people-to-people exchanges, Recto noted that nearly 407,000 Japanese visited the Philippines in the first 11 months of 2025, while about 825,000 Filipinos traveled to Japan last year.

“There is, however, room for improvement. And the challenge is to unlock the tremendous possibilities,” he said. / PNA