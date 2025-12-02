Palace upbeat on hitting growth target

MALACAÑANG on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, expressed optimism that the government can still meet its economic growth target for the year.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. continues to push his economic team to pursue measures that will help propel the country’s gro-

wth trajectory.

“Muli, sinisikap ng Pangulo na maabot natin ang target. Pagsisikapan pa rin po (Once again, the President is exerting efforts for us to reach the target. We will continue to strive for it),” she said, noting that disruptions such as recent rallies have had an economic impact on the Philippi-

ne economy.

Castro issued the statement, addressing concerns that the Philippines may miss its gross domestic product (GDP) target for the third consecutive year.

Despite the challenges, Castro said the administration is determined to meet its target.

“Definitely,” Castro replied when asked if the government still aims to hit its growth goal.

In a media briefing on Monday, Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said a seven-percent growth is needed for the economy to achieve the 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent full-year growth target.

Balisacan, however, admitted that this is a challenge, considering the impact of pressing issues, including natural disasters and the investigation into anomalous flood-contr-

ol projects.

He said the inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee will meet on Dec. 9 to review the latest developments and their impact on the government’s econo-

mic targets.

Castro, meanwhile, urged Congress to accelerate deliberations on the proposed 2026 national budget to avoid a reenacted spending program.

She said the administration does not want a “most anomalous” 2025 reenacted budget scenario, should lawmakers fail to pass the 2026 General Appropriations Act on time.

“Bilisan ang trabaho. Dapat bilisan ang pag-aaral. Ayaw po ng Pangulo ng re-enacted budget. Hangga’t maaari, bilisan natin (Speed up the work. The review must be expedited. The President does not want a reenacted budget. As much as possible, let’s move faster),”

Castro said.

She acknowledged that time is running short but remained hopeful Congress could still expedite the process. / PNA