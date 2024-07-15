Palaro 2024: A celebration of athletes, unsung heroes

While the athletes themselves are the stars of the sporting event, their successes are also built on the unwavering support of a network of dedicated individuals– from coaches, parents, technical officials, vendors, and even utility personnel– who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

In celebrating the outstanding achievements of athletes, win or lose, we also acknowledge the unsung heroes who contributed to the success of the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City from July 9-16, 2024.