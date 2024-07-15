Cebu

Palaro 2024: A celebration of athletes, unsung heroes

FRIENDS, FAM. A winning athlete proudly smiles at the camera while showing her hard-earned medal to friends after her match at the Cebu City Sports Center on Monday, July 15, 2024. / FRED LEANDER BALDOS, VSU DEVCOMM INTERN

The Palarong Pambansa, the country’s premier national sports competition for student-athletes, is a celebration of youth, athleticism and competition.

RELIEF. A coach from Region 6 applies pain relief ointment to one of the region’s student-athletes before a scheduled game at the Cebu City Sports Center on Monday, July 15, 2024. / FRED LEANDER BALDOS, VSU DEVCOMM INTERN
FOOD. A food vendor attends to a customer inside the Cebu City Sports Center, Monday, July 15, 2024. / FRED LEANDER BALDOS, VSU DEVCOMM INTERN
FAITH. A group of track and field athletes representing Central Visayas says a prayer before heading to their sporting event at the Cebu City Sports Center on Monday, July 15, 2024. / FRED LEANDER BALDOS, VSU DEVCOMM INTERN
FROM THE BACKSIDE. A utility worker cleans a bathroom inside the Cebu City Sports Center, helping maintain the cleanliness of the venue, Monday, July 15, 2024. / FRED LEANDER BALDOS, VSU DEVCOMM INTERN

While the athletes themselves are the stars of the sporting event, their successes are also built on the unwavering support of a network of dedicated individuals– from coaches, parents, technical officials, vendors, and even utility personnel– who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

In celebrating the outstanding achievements of athletes, win or lose, we also acknowledge the unsung heroes who contributed to the success of the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City from July 9-16, 2024.

