Palaro '24: Beyond Medals: Gains in friendship, growth

As the Palarong Pambansa 2024 nears its conclusion on July 16, Cebuanos and other spectators have not only witnessed the excellence and determination of thousands of student-athletes gathered in Cebu for the country’s premier national sporting event.
Both local and visiting spectators have been witness to pure sportsmanship, resilience, and camaraderie displayed by these student-athletes throughout the competition.
While some athletes will return home as victors and others without medals, all will leave with new friendships and valuable lessons in teamwork, cooperation, and personal growth that transcends victory or defeat.