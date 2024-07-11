Palaro athletes to get cash incentives

CASH incentives await some student-athletes representing the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

Asia Paraase, a student-athlete from Pajo National High School, who bagged the first gold medal for the 64th Palarong Pambansa on Thursday, July 11, 2024, will receive a cash incentive from Lapu-Lapu City Government following her exceptional skills during the 3,000-meter run category.

Paraase, who won silver in the 63rd Palarong Pambansa held in Marikina, Manila, surpassed her previous record of 10:50.3 with 10:27.36.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan acknowledged Paraase’s achievement and assured athletes from the city that they would be granted cash incentives.

“We are happy and proud that the first gold medal came from an athlete from Lapu-Lapu, Asia. This brings great pride to our city,” said Chan during his interview with SunStar Cebu’s online program, Beyond the Headlines.

He added: “Palarong Pambansa is a Philippines Olympics where all the players in the country are competing. For me, this is the highest among all other competitions.”

Participating student-athletes who will clinch gold, silver and bronze medals will be rewarded.

The City Sports Commission will recommend the budget allocation that will be approved and passed by the City Council.

Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Officer Mark Anthony Bautista, in an interview with Sunstar Cebu, said the amount will depend on the Sports Commission’s proposal to the City Council.

As of July 11, two student-athletes from Lapu-Lapu City have already won gold medals, Asia Paraase and Troy Nathaniel Abing. The latter won in the Arnis Individual Single Weapon event.

The 64th Palarong Pambansa still has five days left, ending on July 16.

Meanwhile, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that the city government has set aside funds of P5,000 in cash incentives intended for all athletes from the city.

For athletes clinching medals, Garcia said that an ordinance authored by Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo will grant them incentives for bringing pride to the city for both national and international competitions such as the Palaro. (Earl Kim H. Padronia/Denise Mae Codis)