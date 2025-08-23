Palaro, CVIRAA athletes, coaches honored

The Mandaue City Government distributed P1.6 million in cash incentives to 115 athletes and coaches who won medals at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa and the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA).

The incentives were given during a recognition ceremony held at the Mandaue City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, for 12 athletes who won medals at the Palarong Pambansa and 103 athletes from the CVIRAA 2025 competitions.

According to the Mandaue City Sports Office (MCSO), the incentives were distributed based on the highest award attained by the athletes in their respective sporting events.

The awarding ceremony was led by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, together with Councilors Fritz Villamor, Eugene Andaya, Ben Basiga, Carlo Fortuna, Ting Sol Cabahug, and MCSO Officer-in-Charge Mary Joy Tabal-Jimenez.

Under the City’s incentive program, Palarong Pambansa gold medalists and their coaches received P15,000 each, while silver medalists received P10,000. Bronze medalists received P7,000.

For the CVIRAA winners, gold medalists and coaches were given P10,000; silver medalists P7,000; and bronze medalists, P5,000.

“What you have done is not easy, it takes determination, discipline, and hard work,” Ouano said.

“We also take pride in our parents for their guidance and unwavering support in making all of this possible,” he added.

Also present during the ceremony were officials from the Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue City Division, including Chief Education Supervisor Adeline Luarez, of the School Governance and Operations Division; Education Program Supervisor Fe Magale and Area VI BSP Coordinator Jury Yosores. / ABC