'Palaro ng Lahi 2024' showcases tradition, sportsmanship in Cebu City

THE Palaro ng Lahi and Exhibition Games 2024 took place on Wednesday, July 10, at the GMall Lobby in Cebu City. The event was attended by about 340 delegates from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including officials from the Department of Education (DepEd) and coaches.

The opening ceremony was graced by Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo "Dondon" Hontiveros, alongside regional sports officers from various regions.

Palaro ng Lahi features traditional Filipino games that emphasize sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Palarong Pambansa General and DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas emphasized the importance of including Palaro ng Lahi in Palarong Pambansa 2024.

"This is always a tradition and a part of the Palaro to feature Laro ng Lahi by choice of the host city or province. We want the Palarong Pambansa to not only showcase supporting sporting events played internationally but also preserve and enrich our own traditional and indigenous games," Bringas said.

Garcia, Hontiveros, Bringas, DepEd Central Visayas director Salustiano Jimenez, and other City Government officials led the play of bato-lata.

This year's Larong Pinoy featured bato-lata, where the traditional can was replaced with a pyramid-shaped rubber in blue and red colors.

Each region had two players for bato-lata, six players for kadang-kadang, and two players for patintero.

In the tumbang preso competition, Region 5 (Bicol) secured first place, followed by Region 3 (Central Luzon) in second place, and Region 6 (Western Visayas) in third place.

For kadang-kadang, Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) emerged victorious, taking first place. Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) landed in second place, while Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) ranked third.

In the patintero event, Cluster 1 (Regions 1, 2, 3, CAR) clinched first place with a score of 14-10, while Cluster 2 (Regions 4A, 4B, 5, NCR) came in second place, and Cluster 3 and 4 (Regions 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, BARMM, Caraga) secured third place.

The closing remarks were delivered by DepEd Cebu City Division Superintendent, Dr. Nimfa Bongo. Participating regions joined in a community dance right after the awarding ceremony. (Glaiza Ouano, UP Tacloban Intern ; Maybelle Joyce P. Bajao, Holy Name University Intern; Michelle Largo, UP Tacloban Intern)