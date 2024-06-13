Palaro preparations need ‘refinement’

Preparations for Palarong Pambansa 2024 are still on track despite a temporary leadership change in Cebu City.

Francis Cesar Bringas, secretary-general for the Palarong Pambansa 2024, however, pointed out on Thursday, June 13, that a few things need refinement regarding the overall preparations, particularly for the oval track.

Bringas was joined by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages in visiting the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Thursday, to assess if there are still challenges in hosting the sporting event.

On the billeting quarters, Bringas said each participating region had already visited their assigned quarters, and there were no issues so far.

“Konting-konting adjustments na lang ang gagawin depende na lang sa specifications ng ating mga regional delegations, okay naman sila, wala ng problema (Little adjustments will be made depending on the specifications of our regional delegations; they are okay, and have no problem),” Bringas said.

Bringas is also inviting everyone to come to Cebu from July 9 to July 16, 2024, to witness the sporting events.

Meanwhile, Garcia thanked Bringas for coming over to check on the progress of the preparations.

The acting mayor said he was delighted with what he heard from Bringas, who said he was quite satisfied with the preparations.

“Coming from her, saying that we are on track, that is already enough satisfaction for me,” Garcia said.

For his part, Pages said that Bringas was here for the four-day Palaro Final Technical Conference held at the Crown Regency Hotel that started Wednesday, June 12.

It was attended by the tournament directors for the 28 sports, he said, adding that region heads and heads of all committees were also present.

Pages also said that the heads visited the venues for each sport on June 12, saying that generally, everything was ready.

He said for Mandaue City, there are two venues: the Mandaue City Sports Complex for arnis and the Sacred Heart School Ateneo for football, futsal, and sepak takraw.

He added that Lapu-Lapu City will host the basketball games.

Meanwhile, Pages said Cebu City will still rent portalets for each billeting quarter to augment the existing comfort rooms, which can be utilized. / AML