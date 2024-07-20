Palaro ‘success’ credited to Mike, Raymond

THE success of the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa 2024 can be attributed to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and his vice mayor, now Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, according to the chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission.

John Pages, in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Friday, July 19, 2024, said Garcia took a hands-on approach with barely two month before the start of the country’s largest multi-sport event, meeting with stakeholders on a daily basis.

As for Rama, who is serving a six-month preventive suspension order over the non-payment of several regular City Hall employees, Pages said he led the Palaro team for 18 months, before and during the bidding process to host the national games.

“We are thankful for his (Rama’s) guidance and also for his restraint, not having ‘stolen the show’ during the Palaro week,” Pages said.

Following the preventive suspension of Rama on May 10, Garcia took over as mayor on May 13 after he was ordered by the Department of the Interior and Local Government to “immediately” exercise powers and functions of the local chief executive in an acting capacity.

“Overall, on Cebu City’s third hosting and despite the issue on the CCSC (Cebu City Sports Center) track oval, I would rate the Palaro Cebu 2024 as a major success,” Pages said.

Cebu City also hosted the games in 1954 and in 1994.

“The safety of the 12,000 participants was the number one priority,” Pages said.

“Crowd-drawing events like the opening and closing ceremonies were well-organized. And, in the end, there were no major security-related cases,” he said.

“From the CCMC (Cebu City Medical Center), 186 cases were reported and 24 athletes had to be admitted. But all were properly addressed and discharged,” he said.

“Kudos to the 600+ doctors, nurses, PTs (physical therapists) and medical staff,” he added.

Pages said the 36 playing venues were considered some of the best.

“Several were of international-level, according to the tournament directors. These included the Dynamic Herb Football stadium, the Hoops Dome for 3X3 basketball, the CTU (Cebu Technological University) venue for table tennis, Metrosports for badminton, arnis was in the Mandaue Sports Complex, chess in UP (University of the Philippines) Cebu, CIT-U (Cebu Institute of Technology-University) for gymnastics and futsal in the SHS (Sacred Heart School)-Ateneo de Cebu campus. Many venues were air-conditioned, including those in the malls: SM Seaside City, G Mall, Robinsons Galleria and Il Corso Filinvest. Former PSC chairman Eric Buhain lauded our CCSC swimming pool,” he said.

“Firsts”

“The CCSC Infirmary was a first and many athletes were treated on the spot and did not have to be brought to the hospital,” Pages said.

“Consider that the 28 Palaro sports included ‘contact sports’ like boxing, taekwondo, wushu, pencak silat, arnis and wrestling. For the medical team to have managed all these without major issues is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

“This was the first-ever Palaro to livestream all the games. Based on the Facebook data, the figures have been staggering: five million engagements, nine million reach and 45 million impressions,” he said.

“The theme “Beyond Sports” has brought Palaro Cebu beyond its shores and to the world,” he said.

“The opening and closing ceremonies were spectacular. So were CCLEX (Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway), NuStar and SM Seaside, who showed the colors of the Philippine flag. How good was this for Cebu tourism?” Pages said.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 started last July 9 and ended on July 16. / JPS