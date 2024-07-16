Palarong Pambansa 2024 closes

AS THE Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City drew to a close, thousands of athletes gathered at the Cebu City Sports Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. While not all athletes secured a victory, each left with invaluable experiences and memories.

The closing ceremony was not just an end, but a celebration of new beginnings, serving as a reminder of the power of sports to unite, inspire and transform. Congratulations to the student-athletes, coaches, officials and Cebu City for their participation in the Palarong Pambansa.