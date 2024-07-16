Cebu

Palarong Pambansa 2024 closes

Palarong Pambansa 2024 closes
FRIENDSHIP PARADE. Palarong Pambansa 2024 delegates join the friendship parade during the closing ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa at the Cebu City Sports Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.AMPER CAMPAÑA
Palarong Pambansa 2024 closes
SINK OR SWIM. Student-swimmers showcase skills and determination during the Girls 13-18 400 LC Meter Freestyle event at the Palarong Pambansa on Monday, July 15, 2024. / LOVELY BERYL ESGANA
Palarong Pambansa 2024 closes
EXHILARATION. These student-athletes lie down on the track oval after their competition inside the Cebu City Sports Center on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2024. / JOHARI DATU
Palarong Pambansa 2024 closes
SMASH. Jamal Rahmat “JR” Pandi from Poona Bayabao, Lanao del Sur proves his dominance in badminton by clinching the gold medal in the badminton secondary boys event during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City. / PALARONG PAMBANSA FACEBOOK PAGE VIA JESSA MAGBUTAY, NWSSU INTERN
Palarong Pambansa 2024 closes
CULTURAL EXTRAVAGANZA. Performers rehearse for the closing ceremony of Palarong Pambansa at the Cebu City Sports Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. / ZHAN RAMIREZ, JUNIOR JOURNO
Palarong Pambansa 2024 closes
SECURITY. Personnel from Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines secure the Cebu City Sports Center, the venue of the closing program of the Palarong Pambansa on Tuesday, July 16,2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA

AS THE Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City drew to a close, thousands of athletes gathered at the Cebu City Sports Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. While not all athletes secured a victory, each left with invaluable experiences and memories.

The closing ceremony was not just an end, but a celebration of new beginnings, serving as a reminder of the power of sports to unite, inspire and transform. Congratulations to the student-athletes, coaches, officials and Cebu City for their participation in the Palarong Pambansa.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph