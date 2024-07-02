Palarong Pambansa app launched

In addition to Palarong Pambansa updates, the app will include a tourism section to promote tourist spots in Cebu City and a news section for event updates, important announcements, and alerts.

During the launch, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Gracia led the announcement, alongside Cebu City Sports Chairman John Pages, President and Chief Executive Officer of UBX John Januszczak, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of AboitizPower Anton Percides.

The Palaro App was developed by AboitizPower in collaboration with UBX. It will be available to both Android and iOS users on Friday, July 5. (Elianah Ursal, UP Cebu Intern)