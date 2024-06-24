Palarong Pambansa: Cebu City police on full alert starting June 29

STARTING June 29, 2024, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be on full alert status in anticipation of the Palarong Pambansa that is scheduled to take place in the city from July 9 to July 15, 2024.

During the event, no police officer will be allowed to take a leave of absence, especially that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte would be present to grace the occasion.

Up to 33 sports venues will be provided with police security.

According to CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, 30 of the 33 venues are in Cebu City, while the other three are in the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and Talisay.

The event will kick off on July 9 with a parade from the Fuente Osmeña to the Cebu City Sports Center, where an opening program will be held.

As of the moment, around 690 police personnel have been prepared to guard the Palaro.

But this number will increase as soon as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) deliver on their promise to send augmentation troops.

According to Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) and overall security commander, stated that he will deploy police officers from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 to Cebu City to assist in manning the security.

A send-off ceremony will be conducted by the CCPO at the South Road Properties on June 28, 2024.

The police deployment and venue walk-through will start on June 29, 2024.

The police had earlier stated that around 12,000 athletes and more than 8,000 officials, including those from the Department of Education, are expected to attend the event in Cebu City.

The number does not yet include the athletes' relatives who will travel with them. (AYB, TPT)