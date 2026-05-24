Palarong Pambansa fires off in Agusan del Sur

A CROWD of 13,000 delegates gathered for the opening ceremony of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex in Agusan del Sur on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The weeklong multi-sport competition will run until May 31 across various venues in Agusan del Sur with 18 participating regions competing.

Leading the parade is the 18-time defending overall champion National Capital Region (NCR), who hauled a total of 237 medals—117 golds, 70 silvers, and 50 bronze medals—in last year’s national sporting conclave.

Region 4-A finished second with a total of 181 medals built on 47 golds, 68 silvers, and 66 bronzes, while Region 6 nabbed third with 44 golds, 54 silvers, and

58 bronzes.

Meanwhile, Region 7 settled for seventh place after capturing 25 golds, 32 silvers, and 52 bronze medals. / RSC