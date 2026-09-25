Palawan Group and DSWD MIMAROPA partner to drive Financial Inclusion for 4Ps families

Partnership brings financial knowledge and practical protection closer to Filipino families through Family Development Sessions
For many Filipino families, building a better future begins with making the most of what they have today. Keeping up with household expenses, preparing for emergencies, finding ways to improve the family’s income, and making sound financial decisions are part of everyday life. The right information and support can make these decisions easier and help families prepare for what comes next.
This is where the Family Development Sessions (FDS) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) MIMAROPA play an important role. As part of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the sessions provide families with practical lessons on financial literacy, family welfare, disaster preparedness, and other areas that can help them manage their needs and work toward greater self-sufficiency.
Recognizing that building stronger and more resilient families requires support from different sectors, DSWD MIMAROPA and the Palawan Group of Companies are working together to bring additional financial knowledge and resources closer to 4Ps beneficiaries. Through the partnership, Palawan will participate in FDS activities and share practical information that complements the financial and social development lessons DSWD already provides.
The partnership is not simply about introducing financial products. It is about helping families understand how financial choices can help them prepare for situations that may affect their household budget. For families already managing day-to-day expenses carefully, better understanding how to prepare for an emergency, protect what they have, and make informed decisions can be an important step toward greater financial resilience.
“Building financial resilience is not only about earning and saving. It is also about being prepared for the unexpected. Through the Family Development Sessions, we have an opportunity to help families better understand financial protection and introduce practical options like ProtekTODO. For us, this is what ‘Serbisyong may Malasakit’ means: understanding the realities Filipino families face and working with our partners to help them become more prepared for what lies ahead,” said Lisa Castro-Sabado, Chief Business Development Officer of Palawan Group of Companies.
“This partnership will be a significant help to disadvantaged communities and underserved families, particularly our Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries. By providing them with opportunities to strengthen their financial literacy and resilience, we hope to help them build a more secure and sustainable future,” shared Princess Vagilidad, Director III, Concurrent Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of DSWD Field Office IV-MIMAROPA.
One area covered through the partnership is financial protection. During FDS activities, beneficiaries may be introduced to Palawan ProtekTODO, the insurance agency arm of the Palawan Group of Companies operating under PPS Insurance Agency, Inc. (PPSIA), as a practical option to consider when preparing for unexpected events. Rather than treating insurance as a standalone product, the discussions place it within the larger context of financial preparedness: helping families understand why protection matters and how it can help when an accident, emergency, or other unforeseen event puts pressure on household finances.
For Palawan, the partnership also offers an opportunity to bring its financial services and expertise into communities through a setting families already know. Its participation in FDS allows the Group to complement existing government efforts with information that can be applied to everyday financial decisions.
The collaboration reflects a broader approach to supporting 4Ps families, where government programs can be strengthened through partnerships that bring additional knowledge, resources, and opportunities closer to communities. For DSWD MIMAROPA and Palawan, financial literacy and protection complement the wider effort to help families navigate everyday financial challenges and work toward greater economic stability.
Ultimately, the partnership is about giving families knowledge they can carry beyond the FDS, whether it is managing the household budget, preparing for an unexpected expense, or planning for the next step. These may be practical, everyday decisions, but for families working toward a more stable future, they can make a meaningful difference.
ABOUT PALAWAN GROUP OF COMPANIES:
The Palawan Group of Companies has been a trusted partner of Filipinos for four decades. Its products and services include Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Pawnshop Jewelry, Palawan Express Pera Padala (Domestic and International), Palawan ProtekTODO, Palawan Gold, Palawan for Business, Palawan Credit, and its e-wallet arm, PalawanPay, which is now trusted by 22 million Filipinos.
Today, the Palawan Group is one of the country’s fastest-growing financial institutions and the market leader in pawning and remittance, with over 70,000 branches, Pera Padala outlets, and PalawanPay Money Shops nationwide. It is trusted by millions of Sukis for services that are mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos (affordable, reliable, and hassle-free).
Staying true to its brick-and-mortar approach, the company introduced PalawanPay to give Sukis the flexibility to transact anytime, anywhere — pwede sa branch, pwede sa app. Beyond remittances, PalawanPay also provides convenient access to bill payments, mobile load top-ups, pawn renewals, QR Ph scan-to-pay transactions, and gold and jewelry purchases.
The Palawan Group of Companies operates under the supervision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).
For more information, go to the Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay Websites.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
JEFF DIMAANO
Integrated Marketing Communications Head
Palawan Group of Companies
email: jbcdimaano@palawanpawnshop.com
APRYL ROSE GALANG
Browne Communications Inc.
email: media@brownecomm.com