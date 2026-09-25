Palawan Group and DSWD MIMAROPA partner to drive Financial Inclusion for 4Ps families

Partnership brings financial knowledge and practical protection closer to Filipino families through Family Development Sessions

For many Filipino families, building a better future begins with making the most of what they have today. Keeping up with household expenses, preparing for emergencies, finding ways to improve the family’s income, and making sound financial decisions are part of everyday life. The right information and support can make these decisions easier and help families prepare for what comes next.

This is where the Family Development Sessions (FDS) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) MIMAROPA play an important role. As part of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the sessions provide families with practical lessons on financial literacy, family welfare, disaster preparedness, and other areas that can help them manage their needs and work toward greater self-sufficiency.

Recognizing that building stronger and more resilient families requires support from different sectors, DSWD MIMAROPA and the Palawan Group of Companies are working together to bring additional financial knowledge and resources closer to 4Ps beneficiaries. Through the partnership, Palawan will participate in FDS activities and share practical information that complements the financial and social development lessons DSWD already provides.