Palawan Group drives Operational Excellence at Leaders’ Bootcamp

The Palawan Group of Companies continues to invest in one of its most important drivers of sustainable growth: its people. The organization recently held its Leaders’ Bootcamp with the theme “Ignite the Future: Siklab ng Pusong Palawan.”

This underscores the company’s commitment to developing leaders who can guide their teams and serve millions of Filipinos with excellence and malasakit – igniting change within themselves so they become servant-leaders in the organization, and to their Sukis.

Building on the success of its inaugural Leadership Bootcamp in 2024, the gathering brought together over 200 leaders from across the organization for learning, reflection, and conversations on what it takes to lead effectively in an increasingly fast-changing business environment.

For the Palawan Group, leadership development is not simply about preparing people for bigger roles. It is about equipping leaders to better understand their teams, navigate change, make sound decisions, and create an environment where associates can perform at their best.

In his message, Palawan Group President and CEO Karlo M. Castro remarked: “Hindi tayo hihintayin ng panahon; kailangan, tayo mismo ay handang sumabay sa nagbabagong pangangailangan at kagustuhan ng ating mga Suki. If our business continues to move forward while our ways of working remain the same, eventually, our own processes can become the things that slow us down. So the question is not simply ‘Are we ready to change?’ The more important question is: ‘Are we ready to change fast enough for what is ahead?’”

Ultimately, this investment in leadership is anchored on a bigger purpose: enabling Palawan associates to provide the best possible service to the millions of Filipinos who trust the company every day.

The bootcamp also reflects the Palawan Group’s continued focus on developing leaders who can balance business performance with the values that have guided the company for more than four decades.

As the organization grows and the needs of its customers continue to evolve, its leaders are expected not only to deliver results, but also to remain grounded in malasakit: understanding the people they lead, the communities they serve, and the responsibility that comes with carrying the Palawan name.