Palawan Group drives Operational Excellence at Leaders’ Bootcamp

The Palawan Group of Companies continues to invest in one of its most important drivers of sustainable growth: its people. The organization recently held its Leaders’ Bootcamp with the theme “Ignite the Future: Siklab ng Pusong Palawan.”
This underscores the company’s commitment to developing leaders who can guide their teams and serve millions of Filipinos with excellence and malasakit – igniting change within themselves so they become servant-leaders in the organization, and to their Sukis.
Building on the success of its inaugural Leadership Bootcamp in 2024, the gathering brought together over 200 leaders from across the organization for learning, reflection, and conversations on what it takes to lead effectively in an increasingly fast-changing business environment.
For the Palawan Group, leadership development is not simply about preparing people for bigger roles. It is about equipping leaders to better understand their teams, navigate change, make sound decisions, and create an environment where associates can perform at their best.
In his message, Palawan Group President and CEO Karlo M. Castro remarked: “Hindi tayo hihintayin ng panahon; kailangan, tayo mismo ay handang sumabay sa nagbabagong pangangailangan at kagustuhan ng ating mga Suki. If our business continues to move forward while our ways of working remain the same, eventually, our own processes can become the things that slow us down. So the question is not simply ‘Are we ready to change?’ The more important question is: ‘Are we ready to change fast enough for what is ahead?’”
Ultimately, this investment in leadership is anchored on a bigger purpose: enabling Palawan associates to provide the best possible service to the millions of Filipinos who trust the company every day.
The bootcamp also reflects the Palawan Group’s continued focus on developing leaders who can balance business performance with the values that have guided the company for more than four decades.
As the organization grows and the needs of its customers continue to evolve, its leaders are expected not only to deliver results, but also to remain grounded in malasakit: understanding the people they lead, the communities they serve, and the responsibility that comes with carrying the Palawan name.
Chief Human Resources Korina Castro-Fernando expressed, “In the Palawan Group, we know how to make things happen. We overcome challenges. We step up. We learn, we adapt, and we move forward. That is Pusong Palawan. As our organization continues to grow and evolve, we need to ask ourselves: Paano natin dadalhin ang mindset na ito sa next level? The next chapter of Palawan is not simply about becoming bigger. It is about becoming bigger, better, and stronger for the millions of Filipinos who trust in our services everyday.”
The theme “Siklab ng Pusong Palawan” captures this balance: the drive to keep improving and pursuing what is next, while keeping the heart of Palawan at the center of that journey.
For the company, building future-ready leaders means ensuring that growth is supported by people who are ready to lead through change, bring out the best in their teams, and translate the organization’s purpose into everyday actions.
This commitment builds on the Palawan Group’s leadership development efforts launched during last year’s bootcamp, which introduced a Leadership and Core Competency Profile designed to strengthen the mindset, heartset, and skillset of its leaders. The 2025 bootcamp likewise emphasized adaptability, innovation, customer-centricity, and people skills as important drivers of sustainable growth.
Among the esteemed speakers was Jose Ma. “Pepot” Miñana, who has played a key role in steering Jollibee Foods Corporation through exponential growth and its transformation into a global Filipino brand. Drawing from his wealth of experience in building and leading organizations, Miñana emphasized that excellence is not defined by occasional moments of brilliance, but by the discipline to consistently deliver one’s best.
For him, excellence means “providing quality and effort 365 days a year.” It is a mindset that calls for consistency, commitment, and a willingness to raise the bar every day, and not only when circumstances are favorable. His message underscored that sustainable success is built through everyday choices: doing the work well, staying committed to quality, and continuously striving to become better.
Other distinguished keynote speakers included sociocultural Dr. Dae Lee who spoke on Transformation Readiness; UnionBank Chief Marketing Officer Albert Cuadrante on Winning with Customers; and retired powerlifter Adeline Dumapong, the first Filipina to win a Paralympic medal on Leadership & Resilience.
Founders Bobby and Angelita Castro also led a fireside chat that focused on retaining the company’s values and kultura even as the business continues to scale.
As Palawan looks toward its next chapter, the company recognizes that its future will be shaped not only by the products, services, and technologies it develops, but by the people who lead the organization forward.
For Palawan Group, that future remains rooted in its commitment to serbisyong may Malasakit: equipping its people to serve its Sukis better, strengthen the communities it reaches, and contribute to a more financially inclusive Philippines.
“Ignite the Future: Siklab ng Pusong Palawan” is ultimately a call for every leader to keep the fire burning: to lead with purpose, pursue excellence, care for people, and continue building a Palawan that is ready to serve the Filipino for generations to come.
ABOUT PALAWAN GROUP OF COMPANIES:
The Palawan Group of Companies has been a trusted partner of Filipinos for four decades. Its products and services include Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Pawnshop Jewelry, Palawan Express Pera Padala (Domestic and International), Palawan ProtekTODO, Palawan Gold, Palawan for Business, Palawan Credit, and its e-wallet arm, PalawanPay, which is now trusted by 22 million Filipinos.
Today, the Palawan Group is one of the country’s fastest-growing financial institutions and the market leader in pawning and remittance, with over 70,000 branches, Pera Padala outlets, and PalawanPay Money Shops nationwide. It is trusted by millions of Sukis for services that are mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos (affordable, reliable, and hassle-free).
Staying true to its brick-and-mortar approach, the company introduced PalawanPay to give Sukis the flexibility to transact anytime, anywhere — pwede sa branch, pwede sa app. Beyond remittances, PalawanPay also provides convenient access to bill payments, mobile load top-ups, pawn renewals, QR Ph scan-to-pay transactions, and gold and jewelry purchases.
The Palawan Group of Companies operates under the supervision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).
For more information, go to the Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay Websites.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
JEFF DIMAANO
Integrated Marketing Communications Head
Palawan Group of Companies
email: jbcdimaano@palawanpawnshop.com
APRYL ROSE GALANG
Browne Communications Inc.
email: media@brownecomm.com