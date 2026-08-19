Palawan Group wins at Marketing Excellence Awards

THE Palawan Group of Companies earned five honors at the Marketing Excellence Awards Philippines 2026, recognizing initiatives that address the everyday financial needs of Filipinos.

PPS Insurance Agency, Inc. (PPSIA) is the insurance arm of the Palawan Group of Companies, with ProtekTODO as its microinsurance brand. Its commitment to financial empowerment was recognized through “Project Sachet,” which received Gold and Bronze Awards for Excellence in Financial Empowerment Marketing.

Meanwhile, the Palawan Group’s 40th anniversary campaign, “Ikaw Pa Rin ang #1 sa Palawan: Matatag, Maaasahan, Mapagkakatiwalaan,” earned Silver and Bronze for Excellence in Anniversary Marketing. Palawan for Business’ “Bridging Distances, Building Trust: Delivering Inclusive Government Aid in Remote Philippines,” meanwhile, received Silver for Excellence in B2B Partnership.

These recognitions highlight three important areas of Palawan’s work: making insurance more attainable, keeping a trusted Filipino brand relevant after 40 years, and bringing government assistance closer to communities.

Making insurance more attainable