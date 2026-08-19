Palawan Group wins at Marketing Excellence Awards

THE Palawan Group of Companies earned five honors at the Marketing Excellence Awards Philippines 2026, recognizing initiatives that address the everyday financial needs of Filipinos.
PPS Insurance Agency, Inc. (PPSIA) is the insurance arm of the Palawan Group of Companies, with ProtekTODO as its microinsurance brand. Its commitment to financial empowerment was recognized through “Project Sachet,” which received Gold and Bronze Awards for Excellence in Financial Empowerment Marketing.
Meanwhile, the Palawan Group’s 40th anniversary campaign, “Ikaw Pa Rin ang #1 sa Palawan: Matatag, Maaasahan, Mapagkakatiwalaan,” earned Silver and Bronze for Excellence in Anniversary Marketing. Palawan for Business’ “Bridging Distances, Building Trust: Delivering Inclusive Government Aid in Remote Philippines,” meanwhile, received Silver for Excellence in B2B Partnership.
These recognitions highlight three important areas of Palawan’s work: making insurance more attainable, keeping a trusted Filipino brand relevant after 40 years, and bringing government assistance closer to communities.
Making insurance more attainable
For Palawan ProtekTODO, the challenge was changing the perception that insurance is “pang-mayaman lang.” While Filipinos recognize the importance of protection, many still see insurance as something difficult to fit into the family budget.
Project Sachet responded with an insight familiar to many Filipinos: “tingi-tingi.” By adapting insurance to the way people already manage everyday spending, ProtekTODO made protection easier to understand, afford, and access.
In the Philippines, many households buy everyday essentials in small quantities: one sachet of shampoo, one packet of coffee, one pack of instant noodles, or a small amount of soy sauce. This is not merely a preference for smaller portions; it is often a practical way of managing limited budgets. ProtekTODO brings that same insight to insurance.
Traditionally, insurance has been perceived as expensive, complicated, and out of reach for many Filipinos. Together with its insurance partners: Liberty Insurance, AlliedBankers Insurance, and Oona Insurance, ProtekTODO breaks down that barrier by offering affordable protection starting at very low prices, with plans available for as little as P20. Rather than requiring a large upfront premium, it provides abot-kayang (affordable) entry points that align with the way many Filipinos already make everyday purchasing decisions.
The brand captures this idea in a simple promise: “Patingi-tingi ang presyo, pero todo ang benepisyo” — small prices, full benefits.
40 years of trust, continuing to evolve with Filipinos
The Group’s 40th anniversary campaign, “Ikaw Pa Rin ang #1 sa Palawan: Matatag, Maaasahan at Mapagkakatiwalaan,” earned Silver and Bronze for Excellence in Anniversary Marketing.
Rather than treating the milestone simply as a celebration of four decades, the campaign used the occasion to reconnect with the trust Palawan has built with Filipinos over the years, while showing how the Group has grown beyond its traditional pawnshop and remittance roots.
Through stories, media engagements, digital and broadcast content, employee initiatives, and community activities, the campaign highlighted Palawan’s evolution into a broader financial partner while staying grounded in the accessibility, malasakit, and values that have long defined the brand. The campaign reinforced a simple message: while Palawan continues to evolve, the values that Filipinos have trusted for four decades remain at its core.
Bringing government assistance closer
That same understanding of everyday realities shaped Palawan for Business’ “Bridging Distances, Building Trust” initiative.
For Filipinos living in remote communities, receiving government assistance can involve more than simply claiming a benefit. It can mean hours on the road, transportation expenses, and long waits- challenges that can make accessing support difficult in the first place.
Through partnerships with government agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development or DSWD, Palawan for Business brought payout services closer to beneficiaries by using Palawan branches as localized payout hubs and deploying mobile caravans to communities in areas including Quezon, Batangas, Cavite and Rizal. Supported by technology and localized communication, the initiative enabled nearly half a million beneficiaries to access government assistance more conveniently and efficiently.
It was a practical expression of what accessibility means on the ground: when people cannot easily get to the service, bring the service closer to them.
Built on trust, shaped by the needs of 'Sukis'
For the Palawan Group, the five honors affirm its commitment to making financial services more accessible and responsive to the everyday needs of Filipinos.
“The best campaigns are those that people can see themselves in. We want our work to resonate by starting with real Filipino experiences – from how families manage their everyday budgets to how they build trust with brands and access essential services. These recognitions affirm that when marketing is grounded in what matters to people, it creates a stronger connection and a more meaningful impact,” said Bernard V. Kaibigan, Chief Marketing Officer of the Palawan Group of Companies.
As Palawan continues to evolve its financial ecosystem, it remains grounded in the values that have built trust over four decades. Guided by its brick-tech approach, a proudly Palawan model that merges its more than 3, 800-strong branch network and its digital platform PalawanPay, trusted by over 23 million users, the company ensures that they are able to serve their sukis wherever they are. (SPONSORED CONTENT)