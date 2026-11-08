Palawan pangolin returns home as its kind continues to face threats

A juvenile Palawan pangolin, locally known as “balintong,” has found its way back to the wild after being successfully released in Roxas, Palawan, on Nov. 4, following an assessment by the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO).

Known for its armor-like scales and ability to curl into a tight ball when threatened, the elusive mammal is among the Philippines’ most endangered wildlife species.

Also called scaly anteaters, pangolins are primarily nocturnal animals that feed on ants and termites. When faced with danger, they shield their heads with their front legs and curl into a ball, relying on their overlapping scales to ward off predators.

The Palawan pangolin (Manis culionensis), endemic to the province, is classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It is one of eight recognized pangolin species worldwide, four found in Asia and four in Africa.

Dubbed the world’s most trafficked mammal and described by National Geographic as one of the “world’s most wanted” animals, pangolins face relentless pressure from illegal wildlife trade. Their scales, made of keratin, the same protein found in human hair and fingernails, are sought for use in traditional medicines, despite lacking proven medicinal benefits. Their meat is also considered a delicacy in some countries, while their skin is used in leather products.

Although international commercial trade in pangolins is prohibited, poaching, trafficking and habitat loss continue to threaten their survival.

The successful release of the juvenile balintong serves as a reminder of the importance of wildlife rescue and conservation in protecting Palawan’s rich biodiversity. / TRC S