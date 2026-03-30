Palawan ProtekTODO redefines travel readiness with its wide and affordable range of insurance offerings

Palawan ProtekTODO Travel Insurance, from the trusted Palawan Group of Companies, helps Filipinos protect themselves while traveling, turning common uncertainties like flight delays and lost luggage into manageable situations.

Many travellers still go without insurance, often seeing it as costly or unnecessary, leaving them unprotected when plans don’t go as expected.

Palawan ProtekTODO Travel Insurance bridges this gap with an affordable and straightforward solution for both solo travellers and families, offering plans starting at just P39 and coverage of up to over P1.5 million for common travel disruptions.

“At Palawan Group of Companies, everything we do is guided by our commitment to serve Filipinos with genuine care. As more Filipinos embrace travel for family leisure and new opportunities, we recognize that protection is just as essential as convenience. We aim to make travel protection simple, affordable, and within reach so Filipinos can move forward with confidence, knowing they are prepared for the unexpected,” said Karlo M. Castro, President and CEO of the Palawan Group of Companies.