Palawan ProtekTODO redefines travel readiness with its wide and affordable range of insurance offerings

Palawan ProtekTODO Travel Insurance, from the trusted Palawan Group of Companies, helps Filipinos protect themselves while traveling, turning common uncertainties like flight delays and lost luggage into manageable situations.
Many travellers still go without insurance, often seeing it as costly or unnecessary, leaving them unprotected when plans don’t go as expected.
Palawan ProtekTODO Travel Insurance bridges this gap with an affordable and straightforward solution for both solo travellers and families, offering plans starting at just P39 and coverage of up to over P1.5 million for common travel disruptions.
“At Palawan Group of Companies, everything we do is guided by our commitment to serve Filipinos with genuine care. As more Filipinos embrace travel for family leisure and new opportunities, we recognize that protection is just as essential as convenience. We aim to make travel protection simple, affordable, and within reach so Filipinos can move forward with confidence, knowing they are prepared for the unexpected,” said Karlo M. Castro, President and CEO of the Palawan Group of Companies.
ProtekTODO Travel Insurance is backed by a strong partnership with Alliedbankers Insurance Corporation as the underwriter, ensuring the expertise and infrastructure needed for reliable coverage.
By combining Alliedbankers’ technical capabilities with the Palawan Group’s trusted community presence, the product delivers practical support when it matters most.
This was evident when one claimant’s luggage was left behind during a connecting flight. Thanks to the efficient claims process enabled by the partnership, he received his payout quickly at a Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala branch, turning a stressful situation into a manageable one.
Miss Universe Asia 2024 and certified travel junkie, Chelsea Manalo, emphasized the importance of being prepared when traveling: “Traveling with peace of mind means knowing you’re covered no matter what happens. As Filipinos, we really value every trip, so it’s important to protect it as well. Having travel insurance gives you that extra layer of confidence, you get to enjoy the experience without constantly worrying about what could go wrong. At the end of the day, it’s not about expecting problems, but being ready for them.”
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that it processed a total of 15.6 million passenger arrivals nationwide in 2025, reflecting sustained activity in international travel to and from the Philippines. Travel can involve uncertainties, such as delayed flights, lost baggage, or trip cancellation, that may disrupt plans or cause financial strain.
Palawan ProtekTODO Travel Insurance addresses these risks by offering affordable, accessible coverage for both domestic and international trips, helping ensure journeys remain manageable and secure.
“Expanding access to ProtekTODO means meeting Filipinos wherever they are. By combining our nationwide branch network with digital platforms like the PalawanPay app and e-commerce channels, we make travel protection more accessible even for those in remote or underserved areas. At the same time, we continue to strengthen awareness and understanding of travel insurance, reinforcing that protection is not just for long or international trips, but for every journey,” said Lisa Castro-Sabado, Chief Business Development Officer of the Palawan Group.
Palawan ProtekTODO Travel Insurance transforms travel uncertainties into manageable, stress-free experiences, equipping travelers with the tools and support they need to address disruptions confidently. Designed for both domestic and international journeys, it offers practical, comprehensive protection, allowing individuals and families to focus on making the most of their trips rather than worrying about what could go wrong. True to its promise, “Patingi-tingi ang Presyo pero Todo ang Benepisyo,” it delivers substantial and meaningful benefits without compromising value or accessibility.
For families and individuals who want to stay protected during their trip, avail ProtekTODO Travel Insurance at Palawan Pawnshop–Palawan Express Pera Padala branches nationwide and online via the PalawanPay app, Lazada, and Shopee.
ABOUT PALAWAN GROUP OF COMPANIES
The Palawan Group of Companies has been a trusted partner of Filipinos for four decades.
Its products and services include Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Pawnshop Jewelry, Palawan Express Pera Padala (Domestic and International), Palawan ProtekTODO, Palawan Gold, Palawan for Business, Palawan Credit, and its e-wallet arm, PalawanPay, which is now trusted by 22 million Filipinos and counting.
Today, the Palawan Group is one of the country’s fastest-growing financial institutions and the market leader in pawning and remittance, with over 70,000 branches, Pera Padala outlets, and PalawanPay Money Shops nationwide. Millions of Sukis trust it for services that are mura, mabilis, at walang kuskos balungos (affordable, reliable, and hassle-free). Staying true to its bricktech approach, the company introduced PalawanPay to give Sukis the flexibility to transact anytime, anywhere — pwede sa branch, pwede sa app. Beyond remittances, PalawanPay also provides convenient access to bill payments, mobile load top-ups, pawn renewals, QR Ph scan-to-pay transactions, and gold and jewelry purchases.
The Palawan Group of Companies operates under the supervision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay Websites. (PR)