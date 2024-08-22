Palawod Festival to unveil new dance ‘genre’

THE multi-awarded Palawod Festival contingent from Bantayan Island will explore a new dance genre at the upcoming Pasigarbo sa Sugbo this Sunday and Monday, Aug. 25-26, 2024.

This is in response to the Cebu Provincial Government’s challenge for all Pasigarbo contingents to elevate their performances. During a press conference held at the Provincial Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, towns and cities were encouraged to evolve their festivals by incorporating diverse and inclusive art forms, including visual arts, performing arts, and innovative costume design.

“The biggest challenge was introducing a new dance genre to the team,” said Bantayan Island Public Information Officer Mary Joan Danao in a text interview on Thursday, Aug. 22.

While the goal of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo to promote Cebu’s tourism through encapsulating creativity and talent into the province’s respective festivals remains, Cebu Provincial Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has urged the towns and cities to “level-up” its competing contingents, according to Danao.

“Actually the criteria are just the same. Gov. Gwen encourages everyone to level up in choreography, dance, and production value,” Danao said.

Danao said their Municipal Mayor Arthur Despi’s “Beautiful Bantayan” vision will be given a deeper meaning in their Palawod performance this year.

“We are exploring a new genre of dance under a returning artistic director and a new choreographer,” said Danao, noting that the Palawod Jingle underwent a new arrangement that complements their celebratory dance.

In 2011, Palawod placed seventh, and in 2012, it secured fifth place, earning awards for Best in Audio Van, Best in Costume, Best in Street Dancing, and Best in Andas.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Palawod resumed its participation in 2022 and maintained a fifth-place ranking in both 2022 and 2023.

During the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo briefing with town and city mayors on Wednesday, it was announced that the number of performers will increase from 160 to 200, with a push for even more participants.

This year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will also feature a larger stage, expanding from 48 feet by 100 feet to 60 feet by 120 feet.

Additionally, the “andas” (processional float) competition will be transitioned to a Carroza format to better capture its essence, moving away from the large float-like andas used in previous years.

According to Danao, the municipality of Bantayan Island will bring 128 dancers and 64 propsmen to represent the Palawod Festival.

Weather

Meanwhile, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo participants and spectators can expect generally sunny weather until Friday, Aug. 23, with a low probability of isolated afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Pagasa-Visayas chief Alfredo “Al” Quiblat Jr. said “the weather will be mostly sunny with an 80 percent chance of clear skies until Friday.”

However, the weather will shift over the weekend on Friday, and partly clear skies with temperatures ranging from 25-30 degrees Celsius and light to moderate winds could be expected.

Scattered thunderstorms and light rain showers are anticipated on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be between 24-29 degrees Celsius, with slight winds and high humidity intensifying conditions.

By Sunday, Quiblat said “the weather is expected to stabilize with partly cloudy skies and fewer showers.”

Quiblat said isolated thunderstorms could develop by Saturday afternoon, especially in the evening. He also advised attendees to stay updated with the latest weather reports and forecasts to ensure a smooth and enjoyable festival experience, as conditions may change unexpectedly.