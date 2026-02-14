Palay prices rebound after rice import halt

FARMGATE prices of palay (unhusked rice) began to rebound after the Philippine government’s four-month import halt, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

As of Jan. 30, dry palay rose to P21.52 per kilogram, while fresh palay increased to P18.42/kg.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show the rebound followed a decline from late 2024 to 2025, after strong prices in 2023 and the 2024 dry season harvest.

In a statement, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said government intervention helped counter the effects of “excessive” rice imports in previous years, which drove down palay buying prices.

Domestic oversupply

“Excess importation undermines the profitability of rice farming by depressing palay prices at harvest time and discouraging production,” he said.

In 2024, the Philippines recorded about 4.8 million metric tons of rice imports, which was “about one million to 1.2 million metric tons more than what the country actually needs,” Laurel said.

The surge in imports led to domestic oversupply and pushed farmgate prices down in 2025.

National Food Authority monitoring showed prices fell to as low as P13.38/kg during the October peak harvest.

Sporadic reports also cited traders offering P8 and even P6 per kilo.

Striking a balance

Laurel stressed that imports should cover real supply gaps, not exceed demand.

“Striking the right balance ensures gains for everyone in the rice value chain -- farmers, traders, millers and consumers -- while safeguarding national food security,” he said.

To balance farmer protection and consumer welfare, the DA will calibrate policies to maintain sufficient buffer stocks and time imports strategically to ease retail inflation.

Earlier, Laurel announced plans to impose quantitative restrictions to encourage traders to invest in local palay production, pending enactment of the proposed Rice Industry and Consumer Empowerment Act.

Under the proposal, importers would receive allocations in exchange for procuring local palay or rice.

While the local procurement-to-import allocation ratio is still under review, Laurel assured industry stakeholders of close consultation.

The DA plans to roll out at least a version of the proposal in the second half of the year. / PNA