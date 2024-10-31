‘Palina’ practice banned from Cebu City cemeteries

INDIVIDUALS who earn from performing “palina” rituals in Cebu City cemeteries may lose income after authorities banned the practice.

Angeline Ramas, who has been performing palina for over 10 years, inherited the practice from her grandparents and has made a living from it during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, observed on Nov. 1 and 2, 2024, respectively.

Palina is a tradition observed by many in the Philippines that involves immersing oneself in smoke from dried leaves, twigs, and weeds found inside the cemetery that are burned.

It is based on the belief that it can ward off spirits that accompany the living after visiting the dead.

This practice is, however, now forbidden by the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (Probe) team.

“Gibawal man gud nila, imbis dili bawal. Angay man unta na sa minteryo unta (They prohibited it, when it should not even be prohibited. It should have been allowed in the cemetery),” said Ramas.

After it was prohibited, Ramas opted to continue performing palina outside the cemetery.

“Nanginabuhi sila, mas nanginabuhi raman mi. Dili sila manghilabot sa tawo nga wala nanghilabot sa ilaha, nagpalayo na gani mi nila, arion pajud mi nila (They are making their own living, we’re also doing ours. They shouldn’t interfere with our livelihood),” said Ramas.

Ramas said there was a time when Probe personnel reprimanded her and confiscated her earnings.

When SunStar Cebu visited Calamba Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2024, only Ramas was seen performing palina.

Meanwhile, in Carreta Cemetery, no one was seen performing the tradition.

A candlemaker in Carreta Cemetery, Richiel Tigbao, also said palina has been prohibited in the cemeteries by Probe.

Tigbao said one factor that authorities might have disallowed the practice is due to some complaints from cemeterygoers about the smoke.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Probe head Aderson Comar, but messages remained unanswered as of press time.

Tigbao said several individuals still practiced this tradition in the early 2000s, but it gradually disappeared over the years.

A candle vendor in Carreta Cemetery, who refused to be named, said palina is a tradition and should not be questioned, adding that following a tradition is something personal.

“Depende na na ninyo, basta kami mosunod lang mi sa karaan, wala may mawala (It would depend on you as long as we will do it ourselves, there is nothing to lose),” she added.

Cebu Commission on Youth Director Fr. Andrei Ventanilla, in a separate interview, said with the vanishing of some traditional practices among Filipinos, it is now time “to immerse in the proper celebration.”

Ventanilla said practices like offering food and Halloween parties are examples of “wrong notion” of Kalagkalag itself.

Ventanilla also said that the dead need people’s prayers and not material food.

Ventanilla noticed that practices focused on the external aspect of the celebration, saying prayers and mass should be prioritized during the observance. / CDF, JPS