Palm Sunday: Faith woven by hand

AS THE sun rises over Mandaue City, the streets outside its churches quietly hum with life.

Not with traffic or commerce alone, but with the rhythm of tradition, faith and reflection.

Palm Sunday, the solemn beginning of Holy Week, is observed by millions of Christians worldwide. Here, it is also a day of craftsmanship, survival and heritage.

For 56-year-old Jolito Villatima, the day is a blend of devotion and livelihood.

With a sack of woven palm crosses slung over his shoulder, he makes his way to the church grounds, where worshippers gather to commemorate Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

“We traveled here to Mandaue City and, at the same time, we made it a little trip. I ride a pedicab,” Villatima said, describing the journey he takes each year to sell his handmade items.

For over 30 years, crafting these palm crosses has been more than a job — it has been a family tradition.

Villatima learned the craft from his grandmother, who, like him, made a living weaving the palm leaves (locally known as “lukay”) that symbolize faith for countless devotees.

“I’ve been making these palm crosses for 30 years. My grandmother taught me when I was still young. This is how we earn a living; this was also her work before,” he said.

Though the process may seem simple, Villatima has honed the skill and speed that comes only with decades of practice.

In an hour, he can produce up to 30 pieces.

Prices vary according to intricacy: simple lukay crosses sell three for P20, while those adorned with olive (Olivo) leaves go for as much as P40.

On a good day, especially during Palm Sunday, his earnings can reach up to P6,000, though costs for materials and preparation significantly reduce his profit.

Still, Villatima’s creations are always in high demand.

“These palm crosses never go unsold. I never end the day with zero (sales),” he said with quiet pride.

Yet, the tradition faces a challenge: Younger generations show less interest.

“The youth today are no longer that interested because of cellphones. But we never know, some children in the provinces or in the mountains might still know how to do this,” he said.

Beyond livelihood, Villatima is unwavering in his devotion to the meaning of Palm Sunday.

“Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, marking the start of Holy Week and His journey toward the cross. That’s also what my grandmother taught me,” he said.

Youth devotion

Inside the Nativity of Mary Parish Church in Barangay Canduman, the spiritual significance is echoed by youth volunteer Mark Lester Payot, 25, who has served the parish for seven years.

For him, Palm Sunday is a time to pause, reflect and walk alongside Christ in His suffering.

“Palm Sunday is a time for reflection, especially as we enter Holy Week. It is a time to be with God in His suffering, His pain and even His death for us,” Payot said.

He described the observance not as mere ritual, but as a journey of faith.

“It’s about accompanying Him in His journey, being with Him as He redeems us from our sins,” said Payot.

“It is also a time to pray and prepare ourselves, not just for Palm Sunday, but for Easter Sunday, where we celebrate His resurrection and glory. From the beginning of His journey to the end, we stay with Him,” he added.

For Christians around the world, Palm Sunday is symbolized by palm branches — signs of victory, peace and triumph.

In Mandaue City, it is also a story of perseverance, tradition and faith passed down through generations, where a simple woven cross can carry the weight of history, livelihood and spiritual devotion all at once. / ABC