Palma calls for opposition to the divorce bill

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma has urged the faithful in the Archdiocese of Cebu to oppose the passage of the divorce bill.

In a letter released on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Palma said that while the Church acknowledges the reality of irreparably broken marriages, it remains steadfast in its stance that “divorce is not the solution.”

“I appeal to all the faithful of the Archdiocese of Cebu to join hands in our effort to make it known that we do not accept divorce due to the damage it will inflict, not only on us Catholics but on our values as a nation,” Palma said.

Palma said that legal separation and declaration of nullity of marriages already address situations involving broken marriages.

“Do not be deceived by the notion that it will only affect those who seek it. Be aware that divorce will redefine marriage by eliminating its permanent character,” Palma said.

He added that studies indicate children with divorced parents often suffer the most.

“Divorce undermines the sanctity of marriage and leads to the breakdown of marriages and families,” Palma said.

Palma said that the Church has various initiatives promoting healthy marital relationships and assisting couples in avoiding toxic partnerships, overseen by the Commission on Family and Life.

He also encouraged priests to diligently prepare couples for their lifelong commitment rather than solely officiating their wedding ceremonies. (AML)