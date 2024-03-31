Palma calls for reflection peace after holy week

AS THE Holy Week concluded, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged the Cebuano Catholic faithful to reflect on Jesus Christ’s sacrifice on the cross and become agents of peace and love toward others.

The prelate delivered this message in a recorded video posted on the official Facebook page of the Archdiocese and shared with the members of the media on Saturday night, March 30, 2024, just hours before Easter Sunday, which commemorates Jesus’ triumph over death and his resurrection.

“Atong paghinaot nga madasig kita sa pagbuhat sa kabubot-on sa atoang Ginoo nga naghigugma nato nga nagpakamatay apan na banhaw,” Palma said.

(We hope that we may be encouraged to follow the will of the Lord who loves us, who dies for us but rose again.)

Holy Week, locally known as “Semana Santa,” is a religious observance in the Christian calendar, honoring the concluding week of Jesus Christ’s life, including his crucifixion and resurrection.

This year’s Holy Week celebration commenced with Palm Sunday on March 24 and concluded on Saturday, March 30.

Palma said Christ’s resurrection from the dead brings hope and peace to humanity.

He urged the faithful to reciprocate God’s love by showing compassion to others and becoming instruments of peace in the world.

The prelate said the resurrection symbolizes hope and redemption, explaining that the stone sealing Christ’s tomb represents sin, and its rolling away symbolizes God’s grace taking over.

In the New Testament, after Joseph of Arimathea buried Jesus in a tomb, he rolled a large stone in front of the entrance to seal it.

However, when Mary Magdalene, a disciple of Jesus, and other women visited the tomb on the third day after Jesus’ crucifixion, they discovered the stone rolled away and the tomb empty, signifying Jesus’ resurrection.

“Busa maglipay kita kay sa iyang pagkabanhaw, naangkon nato ang grasya sa bag-ong paglaom [ug] bag-ong kinabuhi,” he said.

(So let us rejoice, for in his resurrection, we attain the grace of new hope and new life.)

Palma also expressed his appreciation to the local parishes and partner groups in different towns and cities under the archdiocese for organizing Holy Week activities, such as religious processions. / KJF