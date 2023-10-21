Palma denies blessing ‘Niño’ statues for sale

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma has warned the public against online posts featuring and selling small statues of a naked Sto. Niño, also known as Sto. Niño Hubad.

Palma delivered a message via the Facebook page of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu, denying rumors that he had blessed the items for sale.

The online buzz surrounding the Sto. Niño Hubad has garnered attention, with the Facebook page “Viva Sto. Niño Items” promoting Niño-inspired lucky charms since September.

A promotional video featured an AI (artificial intelligence)-generated priest animation, encouraging viewers to acquire statuettes of the Holy Child. The video showcased locations within the Basilica compound.

While the Sto. Niño Hubad was presented as free, interested individuals were requested to shoulder shipping costs.

“I have not blessed any Sto. Niño Hubad, and the claims in the video are false,” Palma said in a recorded message on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

In a press conference at the Archbishop’s Palace in Cebu City on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Palma reiterated that he never granted his blessing to any Holy Child statues.

He also clarified that he did not collaborate with law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter or identify the source of the false rumor.

“I simply needed to make it clear that it is not accurate. I have not blessed any Sto. Niño Hubad,” Palma said.

In addition to cautioning the public, Archbishop Palma advised prudence and discernment when encountering such posts on social media.

The Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, which houses the venerated image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu, also issued a statement to counter the claims.

The Basilica re-shared Archbishop Palma’s advisory video regarding the Sto. Niño Hubad. It also clarified that it does not endorse the Sto. Niño de Cebu with a green vestment considered as lucky charms.

The image of Sto. Niño holds the distinction of being the oldest religious icon in the Catholic-majority nation, with roots tracing back over 500 years.

This revered image of the Child Jesus was presented as a baptismal gift by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan to Cebu’s Hara Humamay in 1521, marking the inception of Christianity in the Philippines.