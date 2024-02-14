Palma opposes People’s Initiative

He added that the Archdiocese of Cebu adopted the stand of CBCP and they will no longer be issuing a separate statement regarding the matter.

In a statement on January 31, CBCP president and Bishop of Kalookan Pablo Virgilio David told the Filipinos to disallow the so-called "deceptive systems" to continue, citing that the signature campaign for PI was not a result of careful study and discussion.

David said the PI was allegedly initiated by few public servants, thus it means that it did not come from the voice of the ordinary citizens.

"It involves deception and disregard for our true and free participation in the democratic process of our country. Is that good?" David said in a statement. (EHP)