Palma opposes People’s Initiative

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma joined the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) in opposing the People's Initiative (PI), which seeks to amend certain provisions of the 1987 Constitution.
In an interview with members of the media on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Palma said he respects the decision of some individuals who signed the petition, stressing that it is their right under a democratic and free country.
But he said signing the petition for Charter change in exchange of financial assistance or other forms of rewards is another issue, particularly if this was initiated behind a political persona or influential people.
"That is another reason why we said no to the signature campaign. Do they understand what they are signing?" Palma said.
He said he believes in the collective decision of the bishops in expressing opposition against the signature campaign.
He added that the Archdiocese of Cebu adopted the stand of CBCP and they will no longer be issuing a separate statement regarding the matter.
In a statement on January 31, CBCP president and Bishop of Kalookan Pablo Virgilio David told the Filipinos to disallow the so-called "deceptive systems" to continue, citing that the signature campaign for PI was not a result of careful study and discussion.
David said the PI was allegedly initiated by few public servants, thus it means that it did not come from the voice of the ordinary citizens.
"It involves deception and disregard for our true and free participation in the democratic process of our country. Is that good?" David said in a statement. (EHP)